Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has announced Kimberly LaComba has been named director of the doctoral program in global leadership.
LaComba joined SMWC in 2021 to assist with developing the inaugural doctoral program.
She has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, serving in administrative and faculty roles. She earned her doctorate in global leadership with a concentration in organizational management from Indiana Institute of Technology and a master's degree in human resource development for higher education and industry from Indiana State University.
In 2022, LaComba was the co-primary investigator on the Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus grant initiative, securing more than $700,000 in funding to bring C.A.M.P (Challenging Ambitions and Maximizing Potential) at The Woods.
LaComba piloted Virtual Study Abroad Global Leaders of Ireland in 2022 for doctoral students as an additional cultural immersion opportunity that has now become a yearly offering while rotating the country of focus. She presents internationally at conferences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.