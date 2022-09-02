When host Northview scored two touchdowns in a 23-second span of the first quarter in Western Indiana Conference Gold Division high school football Friday night, it appeared the Knights might be on their way to a one-sided win.
And maybe that's what they thought too.
When the Knights' third drive was stopped inside the 10-yard line, visiting Sullivan drove 92 yards in 12 plays to pull within a touchdown. And when the Knights didn't score before halftime the Golden Arrows, who were getting the second-half kickoff, looked to be in good shape.
"We fought our way back," first-year Sullivan coach Mike Caton said after the game.
Sullivan picked up three first downs to start the second half, but one of the many holding penalties in the game set the Arrows back and they punted on fourth-and-24. Northview then scored on two methodical drives and finished off their WIC victory by a 28-7 score.
"We've talked about [killer instinct] a few times," coach Mark Raetz of the Knights said later. "We've had a hard time closing out games.
"But defensively, we held [the Arrows] to seven points, and they're an explosive team," Raetz continued. "And offensively we ran the ball well."
That latter sentence is getting a lot of use in Brazil this season. On Friday, the Knights had 47 carries for 353 yards, and they had a 14-0 lead before they ever attempted a pass.
Northview took the opening kickoff and went 73 yards in 10 plays, Imer Holman scoring on a 12-yard run.
The Golden Arrows may have taken consolation from the fact that they had yielded the yards grudgingly, with no plays longer than the touchdown run. But Elias Graf of the Knights picked off a pass on Sullivan's first play from scrimmage, and Northview quarterback Kyle Cottee immediately went 58 yards for the second touchdown.
"That was great, the way it started," Raetz said after the game. "To go right down the field and score was big."
Sullivan picked up a pair of first downs before being stopped on downs in Northview territory, and the Knights marched again. But after a Cottee run and a Sullivan penalty gave the Knights a first down at the Sullivan 12-yard line, the Arrows stiffened.
Getting the ball back with 8:34 left in the second quarter, Sullivan mounted a six-minute drive led by quarterback Rowdy Adams. A 38-yard completion to Kaden Arnett was the only play longer than nine yards, but the visitors reached the end zone on back-to-back runs by bruising running back Lane Deckard with 2:20 left before halftime. Northview reached Sullivan territory, but two holding penalties had the Knights facing third-and-37 as the half ended.
Two Northview penalties — a total of 210 yards was walked off during the game — helped the Arrows reach Northview territory at the start of the third quarter, but the Sullivan penalty stopped the threat.
"Anytime you're playing a tight game, you've got to limit your penalties," Caton said afterward. And after Gunner Bowman boomed the game's only punt into the end zone, the Knights went back to work.
Cottee (21 carries, 198 yards) and Holman (18 carries, 112 yards) had been doing the heavy lifting, but junior Tyler Lee came in to add 43 head-down, straight-ahead yards in the second half. Northview went 80 yards in 10 plays, Holman scoring from 2 yards away, then got the ball back and went 55 yards in an 11-play drive that took up more than half of the fourth quarter. Cottee scored with 5:46 left in the game and that proved to be the clincher.
"In the second half, defensively we played really well," said Raetz (Gabe Stockrahm made his presence felt often), "and we were able to avoid giving up the deep shot."
"We've got some things we've got to shore up," said Caton, who suffered his first loss as a head coach. "We've got to sustain drives and defend the power [running] better."
Northview 28, Sullivan 7
Sullivan=0=7=0=0=—=7
Northview=14=0=7=7=—=28
Nv — Imer Holman 12 run (Richard Alexander kick), 6:33 1st
Nv — Kyle Cottee 58 run (Alexander kick), 6:10 1st
S — Lane Deckard 8 run (Giuseppe Leone kick), 2:30 2nd
Nv — Holman 2 run (Alexander kick), 2:23 3rd
Nv — Cottee 3 run (Alexander kick), 5:46 4th
=S=Nv
First downs=11=21
Rushes-yards=24-79=47-353
Passing yards=79=44
Comp-Att-Int=7-18-1=2-6-0
Return yards=0=0
Fumbles-lost=0-0=0-0
Punts-avg=1-38=0-0
Penalties-yards=6-64=15-156
Individual statistics
Rushing — Sullivan: Deckard 14-42, Rowdy Adams 9-38, Team 1-minus 1. Northview: Cottee 21-198, Holman 18-112, Tyler Lee 8-43.
Passing — Sullivan: R.Adams 6-15-1, 70 yards; Jon Willey 1-3-0, 9. Northview: Cottee 2-6-0, 44.
Receiving — Sullivan: Luke Adams 3-25, Kaden Arnett 2-45, D.J. Gaines 2-9. Northview: Aiden Robbins 2-44.
Next — Northview (3-0, 1-0 WIC Gold) plays next Friday at West Vigo. Sullivan (2-1, 0-1) plays that night at Linton.
