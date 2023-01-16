Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy was honored Monday throughout Terre Haute, whether it was by learning more about his good works or by serving others in his name.
At the Booker T. Washington Community Center, the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission and the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP co-sponsored an event for young people.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and NAACP President Sylvester Edwards were among those who addressed more than 50 attendees.
“He inspired people to act,” Bennett said. “All of you can play a role in this. Make a difference, starting tomorrow.”
Edwards echoed those sentiments.
“With your effort, you can change this world — make this world matter,” he said.
Edwards later led a breakout session on local history.
Terry Clark, pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and a history professor at Indiana State University, was the keynote speaker at the event.
“Even though he had this dream, his dream is not complete,” Clark said in an interview. “There’s still work to do and [these kids are] the ones we’ll be looking to to complete this work.”
Clark added, “It was because of his courage — he was not willing to accept the status quo; he was not willing to stop until the rights of people were realized. Since he was not willing to back down from that, that inspired a lot of people. When people lived when they had no hope, he was a symbol of hope for them. We see some of those results today.”
John Lang, vice president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP, said King’s legacy endures through his accomplishments.
“He got America to begin to stop and look at the way they were treating Black Americans, and he did it in a way that was non-violent,” Lang said.
“In fact, he did it in a manner that showed that he was willing to sacrifice, and he endures because of that.”
At Habitat for Humanities’ Restore, ISU students and members of Scouts BSA Troop 23 were embodying that sense of sacrifice.
Klara Thompson, a student taking the Indiana State Nonprofit Leadership Minor, which prepares future leaders for the nonprofit sector, said, “We’re all here helping to clean the Habitat for Humanity attic and get it ready for some renovations.”
She added, “Dr. King’s works are all about equality and we really learn from him that there’s a difference we can make in our community. We can continue his legacy by working to better our communities.”
Scores of ISU students were spread throughout the city, contributing to a Day of Service.
Chuck Norman, Habitat for Humanity’s executive director, paused from a conversation with Troop 23’s assistant Scout master Ethan Ellis to note that volunteers were helping out at three different Habitat sites in the city.
“Everybody knows about Martin Luther King, he’s an icon for advancing human rights and this day continues in his honor,” Norman said. “We’ve got not-for-profit groups and the Scouts are all about helping the community. Together, we’re all about the same thing, helping people.”
Norman himself is an Eagle Scout. “I don’t forget that training and it all fits together,” he said. “It makes you a community partner.”
Ellis pointed out that King himself was a Scout. He was in Atlanta’s Troop 151 from age 11-13.
“The most important thing about [Scouts BSA] is you have to do some days of service to get advancements,” Ellis said, “so we thought it would be a good idea to partner with Habitat to help clean out some old stuff that they have that just really needs to go.”
As the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission’s new executive director, Amy Sanghavi, noted at Booker T. Washington, “We are awed and inspired by the magnitude of his work and his legacy.”
In 1983, Congress declared the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The third Monday was chosen so the commemoration would be close to King’s actual birthday, Jan. 15. He would be 94 this year.
