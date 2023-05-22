Dear Abby: I married a recovering addict, and for years he did great. We made a lovely home and family together. Then one of my husband’s drug buddies (a woman) resurfaced. My husband had an affair, went down that nasty road again and did some very cruel things to destroy our marriage. We have been married 19 years and separated for the last three, with a divorce pending.
My husband now wants to make amends. He’s in a rehab program, but I’m reluctant. We have been on a few dates, and I have real concerns about what will happen when we run into the other woman. I asked her at least six times to go away and stay away.
How should I expect him to react when we run into her? She’s deeply embedded in his social circle, far more than I ever was because I don’t care for the debauchery lifestyle. He promises he has cut ties with everyone in that circle. But I know it’s only a matter of time until we run into her.
— Angry And Hurt In Georgia
Dear Angry: You are rightfully hurt and angry, but if reconciling is going to work out well, it’s important you’re assured that he isn’t still carrying a torch for her. You would be wise (and less confrontational) if you ask your almost-ex-husband how he plans to react should he encounter her, rather than dictate how he should do it. He’s in rehab and trying to rebuild his life after the mess he made of it. I see no reason to create a scene if your paths cross. A courteous hello and goodbye should suffice.
Dear Abby: I had a very good relationship with my daughter-in-law. In fact, I treated her like my own daughter and showered her with gifts. People told me she’d been gossiping about me and saying how much she dislikes me. I feel betrayed, so I have distanced myself from her and no longer want her near me.
Am I a vindictive mother-in-law? I love my grandson, but I need my privacy, too. What will I do during holidays when family needs to get together? I no longer trust her, and I cannot wear a fake smile. Am I overreacting?
— Disillusioned In The West
Dear Disillusioned: If what you were told about your daughter-in-law is true, you are not overreacting. However, you won’t know if the information is accurate or in what context something may have been said until you have been told by her. This is why you need to have a face-to-face conversation in which you ask directly if what you heard was true and if you have done something that upset her. Then listen.
