Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard is asking the Vigo County Council tonight to table Indiana State University's request for $3 million in federal funds for the ISU Early Childhood Learning Center for child care.
The council is slated to consider $20 million in ARPA funding for various projects, ISU's early childhood proposal among them. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Vigo County government annex on Oak Street.
In a letter he shared on his Facebook page, Clinkenbeard cited ISU's declining enrollment, cuts in staff at the university, traditions being disregarded and "the recent black eye the university has received by Dr. (Deborah) Curtis deciding against hosting the NCAA super regional tournament."
He wrote, "Perhaps the most troubling thing coming from Dr. Curtis's administration is the total disconnect from the Terre Haute community. ISU is a vital part of our community, and its success is important to all of us. From a county leadership perspective, I want to be more than an ATM machine. I want to be a partner."
Clinkenbeard further stated, "From my experience, things don't change unless people are held accountable. It's time for Dr. Curtis and the board of trustees to be held accountable.
On Tuesday "... the Vigo County Council will vote on funding the Early Childhood Learning program. While childcare is very important, I have reservations in this money being committed without our concerns being addressed. I would respectfully ask the council to table this request until all parties can get together and talk about these issues."
ISU provided the following response on Tuesday.
“Indiana State University remains committed to driving expanded and improved opportunities for early childhood education and services in the Wabash Valley. There is a tremendous need in our community for this type of affordable and accessible programming. We look forward to engaging in the community to develop a solution.”
At last week's county council meeting, council member Aaron Loudermilk said he had some concerns about the early childhood education project, including previous bumpy county-university partnership attempts.
He said he had concerns about the project’s viability and the university’s capacity to do it, and he referenced ISU’s enrollment losses and how that might play out moving forward.
Loudermilk referred to the past weekend's Indiana Special Olympics, and the passed-upon NCAA super regional, which would have fallen on the same weekend.
Said Loudermilk last week, “Quite frankly — and its probably not popular to say this — I also have concerns whether or not this can be a success when we apparently don’t have the capacity to host two events this weekend here on the university property.”
Curtis said the Indiana Special Olympics — now passing 50 years in its relationship with ISU and Terre Haute — was expected to bring about 5,000 visitors, roughly 3,000 of those athletes. And some events will be using some of the same spaces and personnel the super regional would have needed.
“It was a careful decision to be made where we determined if we could not do it well, we should not do it,” the university president said. “And that was why the decision was made.”
ISU and Curtis have also faced criticism from David Patterson, executive director of the Vigo County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Patterson told Inside Indiana Business he believed accommodations could have been made for ISU to host the super regional baseball tournament.
“It was a poor decision by solely by ISU,” Patterson told Inside Indiana Business. “I firmly believe had they reached out to my office, the convention and visitors bureau, the mayor, the commissioners, the chamber, we could’ve certainly put together an excellent tournament.”
