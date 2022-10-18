The Indiana State University School of Music will present a Fall Choral Showcase Concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the University Hall Theater in the Bayh College of Education building.
The concert will feature three ISU choral ensembles. The University Chorale, under the direction of Scott Buchanan, will perform a program of diverse repertoire spanning seven centuries. ISU music student Hannah Kirkwood will serve as the accompanist.
The Women’s Choir will also offer a diverse program including works by contemporary composers Craig Carnelia, Victor Johnson, Audrey Snyder, and Hyun Kook. The set will also include a fun work by Indianapolis-based composer, Greg Gilpin. Yana Weinstein will conduct the ensemble and Jin Hee Kim is the accompanist.
The Sycamore Singers will open the concert with a variety of contemporary charts. The group, also under the direction of Scott Buchanan, will feature arrangements, a Shaker Tune, a musical theater selection, and a ballad or two. Highlighting the set will be a vocal arrangement of the James Bond Theme. Jin Hee Kim will serve as the accompanist.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 812-237-2763.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.