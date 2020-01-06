Tribune-Star staff report
Indiana State freshman Jake LaRavia picked up his first weekly conference honor Monday when he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer Of The Week following his standout performances against Southern Illinois and at Drake to open league play.
LaRavia, a Lawrence Central graduate, averaged 16.5 points and led the team with 7.5 rebounds per game as the Sycamores split in the opening week of league play. For the week LaRavia was 15 of 23 from the field (65.2 percent) and added four assists and two blocked shots.
He scored a career-high 21 points and pulled down six rebounds against Drake on the road, where he was 9 of 12 from the field. In the MVC opening win over Southern Illinois, LaRavia tallied 12 points and narrowly missed his first career double-double with a career-best nine rebounds. He added four assists and a blocked shot.
The Sycamores will look to return to their winning ways today at Northern Iowa. Tip-off from Cedar Falls is 8 p.m. ESTand the game will be televised live nationally on ESPN+.
I I I
In another conference honor:
• Engineers’ McGee chosen — Rose-Hulman junior point guard Craig McGee relied on a well rounded performance on Saturday to earn Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors released by the league office on Monday.
McGee scored 23 points with seven rebounds and seven assists as Rose-Hulman handled three-time defending HCAC champion Hanover 73-57. He was 10 for 16 from the field with four steals and two blocked shots in the team’s lone game of the week.
McGee leads Rose-Hulman in scoring (18.6 ppg), rebounds (8.3 rpg), assists (7.0 apg) and steals (1.6 spg). McGee has moved into the No. 4 position on the Rose-Hulman career assists list and recorded the first triple-double in 113 years of men’s basketball school history earlier this season.
Rose is 5-6 on the season, 2-2 in the HCAC, and hosts Earlham in the John Mutchner Cup Game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hulbert Arena.
Volleyball
• Former South star named — Volleymag.com recently released its list of Under 40 Coaching Hotshots, one of them being Katelyn (Bishop) Harrison of Belmont.
An all-stater at Terre Haute South who was also a valuable reserve on the 2002 Class 4A girls state championship basketball team, Katelyn Bishop went on to play at USC.
The 2019 season was her first at Belmont and she has a six-year career mark of 117-80. In her five years at the College of Charleston, she was 115-51.
Girls basketball
• Robinson 52, Edwards County 49 — At Robinson, Ill., Bailey Strauch had a game-high 26 points and Stevee Walker added 12 at the host Maroons improved to 4-11.
Robinson plays today at Sullivan, Ind.
• Poll released — The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association has released its weekly polls.
Linton, now 12-4 after a fifth-place finish at the tough East Central Tournament, remains fifth in Class 2A.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (6) 18-0 95 1
2. Northwestern (3) 14-0 90 2
3. Crown Point (1) 17-0 82 3
4. Fishers 15-0 72 4
5. Homestead 13-1 54 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 14-2 47 6
7. Center Grove 14-2 37 8
8. Penn 14-2 31 7
9. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 14-1 13 NR
10. Lafayette Harrison 12-1 6 NR
(tie) North Central 11-7 6 9
Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, Martinsville, Jeffersonville, Bedford North Lawrence.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Benton Central (10) 17-1 117 1
2. Evansville Memorial 12-2 83 4
3. Salem (1) 11-2 74 3
(tie) Gibson Southern (1) 12-2 74 6
5. Winchester 15-2 58 2
6. Norwell 12-3 45 T9
7. Silver Creek 13-2 43 5
(tie) Greensburg 14-2 43 8
9. NorthWood 16-2 41 T9
10. Heritage Christian 9-6 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Brownstown, Vincennes Lincoln, Danville, Angola, Knox, Indianapolis Chatard.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central (10) 15-0 108 1
2. University (1) 16-0 100 2
3. Shenandoah 13-0 86 4
4. Vincennes Rivet 12-3 83 3
5. Linton 12-4 57 5
6. N. Judson 12-2 50 T8
7. S. Knox 14-3 32 6
8. Crawford Co. 11-4 26 T8
9. Westville 13-2 16 7
10. Eastern (Pekin) 9-7 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Lapel, Forest Park, Cloverdale, Clinton Prairie, Monroe Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Westview, Northeastern, Bremen, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Seeger.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Loogootee (12) 13-1 137 1
2. Trinity Lutheran (1) 15-2 121 4
3. Morgan Twp. (1) 13-2 109 6
4. Lanesville 15-2 72 7
5. Jac-Cen-Del 12-3 68 3
6. Oregon-Davis 10-3 67 5
7. Greenwood Christian 10-4 47 8
8. Tecumseh 8-4 37 4
9. Springs Valley 12-3 32 NR
10. Pioneer 11-2 31 10
Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, Kouts, Covenant Christian, Orleans, North White, Northfield, Union City.
