Indiana State’s players had said in the run-up to the Sycamores’ men’s basketball conference opener against Southern Illinois on Monday that they wanted to come out strong and make a statement.
They were true to their word against the Salukis.
ISU got off to a strong start in both halves, and though the Salukis threatened at times, ISU had the answer each time they did. ISU earned a 68-56 victory at Hulman Center.
Tyreke Key led ISU (8-4) with 20 points. Tre Williams added 14 points and six rebounds. Jake LaRavia scored 12 and had nine rebounds. Jordan Barnes had six assists.
ISU had 19 assists on 29 field goals.
It is ISU’s first win over Southern Illinois since 2015, breaking an eight-game losing skd in the series. It was also ISU’s eighth win in a row overall, its longest streak since the 2005-06 season.
ISU started strong. The Sycamores scored on six of its first eight possessions to take a 14-6 lead. Five different Sycamores scored during the early spurt.
The Sycamores would not be that productive again for the rest of the half, but they didn’t fall too far off that standard. ISU’s first-half lead peaked at 10 with 9:55 left. The Sycamores would shoot 51 percent in the first half.
Even when the offense dried up a bit in the final five minutes of the half, ISU’s defense picked up its slack. ISU only converted two field goals in the final 6:21 of the first half, but the Salukis couldn’t make a run as they were also held down to two buckets. ISU led 36-28 at the half.
The Sycamores repeated their strong start to the game with a surge to start the second half. An 11-0 run was built on the backs of center Tre Williams and forward LaRavia, both of whom made hustle plays on both ends of the floor to help ISU take a 47-30 lead. The pair of freshmen post players combined for eight points in the surge.
LaRavia and Williams would combine to score 20 in the second half.
ISU kept the Salukis at arm’s length after the early start, but when the Salukis cut their deficit to 10? ISU turned to its meal ticket.
Key re-entered the game and had an immediate impact. He scored seven consecutive points in what became an 11-0 run that helped ISU take a 19-point lead the Salukis were not going to be able to climb back from.
ISU next travels for one of its most difficult conference trips of the season. The Sycamores play at MVC co-champion Drake on Saturday and then turnaround and play at Northern Iowa on Tuesday. The Panthers have lost just once this season.
ISU will stay in Iowa for the duration of their trip with classes not in session.
