During Friday’s Indiana State men’s basketball practice at Hulman Center, all seemed normal.
All of the Sycamores were there and going through the paces in a spirited practice. There was nothing to suggest that anything is out of the ordinary.
And for now? It isn’t. ISU has two consecutive home games in three days, starting with Alabama A&M visit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a game against Oakland City at 5 p.m. on Monday.
However, the specter of COVID-19 has raised its ugly head on the world of sports once again.
The NFL announced Friday that it is moving three games back due to COVID outbreaks. College basketball, the NBA and NHL have had an increasing amount of games postponed or canceled. Overseas, where the Omicron variant that has changed the pandemic ball game is more widespread, it is worse. The English Premier League has had all but five of its weekend matches canceled.
Leagues have had to back off of draconian measures announced pre-Omicron, such as forfeits for teams that aren’t able to play. Since Omicron can evade vaccines, the calculus on those types of policies is different than when it was just a matter of whether a participant was vaccinated or not.
ISU men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz is well-aware of the COVID-related developments in the outside world. There’s not much he can do about it, apart from encouraging his players and staff to use appropriate measures to combat the virus. He just has to wait, like the rest of us, to see how it plays out.
“I do think this Omicron is a little bit different. It’s able to evade most of the vaccines. It’s going to be interesting to see how we treat it,” Schertz said. “It sounds like it’s more contagious, but less severe. So do we treat it more like a flu where guys who are vaccinated, but not symptomatic, don’t test? For us to have a case, it would have to be a breakthrough case, but I have a high level of concern. It’s hard not to see what’s going on around us.”
Schertz noted that 13 of the 14 players on the team are vaccinated and that the only player who isn’t vaccinated got the virus and has natural immunity.
However, a unique blend of worst-case scenario factors are undermining the assumption that being vaccinated is a fail-safe. One, with the weather turning colder, people are inside more, creating more avenues for exposure — that’s always been a concern for virus spread. A second factor is the increasing evidence that the initial round of vaccinations that occurred for many in the latter part of the spring does not create permanent immunity against COVID-19, especially against new variants.
The Omicron variant is, by far, the biggest factor in this worst-case COVID-19 scenario. The variant is vastly more transmissible than previous strains, which is a big problem both in terms of teams being together in close quarters, and, exposure to illness while playing inside arenas.
Studies done so far are inconclusive on Omicron’s alleged severity, but regardless, the concern is that the sheer amount of cases Omicron due to its transmissibility will overwhelm a health care system still taxed by the Delta variant.
Another major Omicron concern is its ability to evade the existing vaccines. Those who were vaccinated in the spring likely have limited protection against Omicron. It’s why health officials are encouraging people to get a booster shot, which should provide better protection against the new variant until an Omicron-specific vaccine is developed, as well as wear masks and practice social distancing.
Schertz has to take all of the above into account when trying to guide his team to do what’s best for the group. ISU already had a COVID-19-related roster shake-up in November when it played in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, but that was prior to Omicron.
Most colleges are sending their students home for winter break. ISU is already on break, but schools are already reacting to the problem Omicron presents. On Friday, Michigan State announced that all of its students will need to get a booster shot to enroll in the spring.
A university-wide policy decision like that is above Schertz’s pay grade, but he will encourage his players to get a booster, though he can’t mandate it.
“I have encouraged our guys to get a booster. It’s not as easy as one would imagine to get everyone vaccinated, but that’s my hope as most guys are hitting the six-month mark,” Schertz said.
Schertz sees it as societal responsibility, but also, as one that can give the Sycamores a potential advantage competitively.
“There’s the greater good component of being selfless in taking care of family and strangers. There’s the competitive component. It’s doing the right thing for your teammates and give yourself a chance to compete. If you play a team missing four guys, you can have an advantage [if you’re boostered],” Schertz said.
However it shakes out? To be back in COVID-19 alert mode is a downer for everyone.
“It’s going to be disruptive, just like the NFL and NBA. Some games are likely going to be disrupted, delayed or not played at all. It’s unfortunate we find ourselves back in this predicament,” Schertz said.
• Peterson working his way back — ISU freshman guard Quimari Peterson has been like an unopened Christmas present for the Sycamores.
Peterson has had numerous injuries, the worst being torn ligaments in his ankle in September, and then illness, that have kept him from playing a game for ISU this season. However, he’s been back practicing through the course of December.
“I’m taking it day-by-day and I feel good being out here competing,” Peterson said. “My parents told me there’s someone out there going through something worse than me, I thought about that and have kept my head up.”
Schertz cautioned about reading into ISU’s next two opponents as the opportunity for Peterson to make his debut. It’s possible, but Peterson has a ways to go in his development.
“He’s got a ways to go. Quimari couldn’t do anything physical for seven-plus weeks. That’s enough to really set back a freshman,” Schertz said. “How quickly he can catch him up? We’re working on that.”
Schertz stressed that Peterson has a crowded group in front of him in the ISU rotation, including Julian Larry, Micah Thomas, Cooper Neese Xavier Bledson and Cam Crawford.
• A pair of home games — Schertz cautioned against any notion that Saturday’s opponent — Alabama A&M — will be any easy mark for the Sycamores despite their 1-7 record.
“A&M is a team where their record isn’t great, but you look at the scores. They lost by seven at North Alabama, two at Samford and eight at Troy,” Schertz said. “Those are good teams. They’re a good team, they’ve been in the ballpark, they just haven’t won.”
Alabama A&M’s visit to Hulman Center is a sort of homecoming for the Bulldogs’ leading scorer — Jaren Johnson — who played at Manual High School in Indianapolis.
Between Alabama A&M and Monday’s game against Oakland City? Schertz has one goal.
“I want us to get to our best version of ourselves on both ends more consistently,” Schertz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.