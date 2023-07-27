The quest to improve on a rough 2022 season ramps up next week for this season's Indiana State University football team.
Sycamore coach Curt Mallory's squad finished last season with records of 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Mallory's program released its preseason training camp schedule this week. The team reports to camp Tuesday, and practices begin Wednesday morning.
ISU will conduct 17 practices at Memorial Stadium through fall camp prior to classes starting on Aug. 22. ISU will be preparing for its 2023 season opener on Aug. 31 at home against the visiting Eastern Illinois Panthers.
The fall's first official practice is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. All practices will be open to the general public, according to a news release from ISU sports information.
2023 Sycamore fall football camp schedule (key dates)
Aug. 2 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 3 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 4 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 5 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 7 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 8 – 10-11:45 a.m. (First Day Full Pads)
Aug. 9 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 10 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 11 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 12 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 14 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 15 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 16 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 18 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 19 – 10-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 21 – 10-11:45 a.m. (final day of camp)
