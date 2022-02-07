The battle between the Missouri Valley Conference's ninth and 10th place teams is so nice they're doing it twice?
For better or worse? That is the plan for Indiana State and Evansville's men's basketball teams.
The Sycamores and Purple Aces will play at Hulman Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then, they will turn around and do it again at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Evansville's Ford Center.
The doubleheader is a product of COVID-19 absences in early January. ISU couldn't play its scheduled home game on Jan. 5.
It was rescheduled for the same week as the originally scheduled game at Ford Center. That game in the Pocket City was originally to be played Wednesday, but was shifted to Thursday to give both teams a chance to have a travel day.
Both teams will use this week as a chance to climb the MVC ladder and give themselves a fighting chance to avoid the Thursday play-in round of the MVC Tournament.
Hard to believe, given that this game is just one season removed from when the two teams played as the fourth and fifth-seeded teams at Arch Madness.
ISU (9-13, 2-8) has the much-better odds to escape. Even though the Sycamores are only a game ahead of the Purple Aces, the gulf in competitiveness is still wide.
ISU has lost its eight MVC games by an average margin of 9.5 points, including two overtime losses and one two-point regulation loss.
Evansville, on the other hand, has been beaten in its nine MVC losses by an average margin of 20.6 points.
Included for Evansville (5-16, 1-9) was a 76-41 home loss to Bradley on Saturday, the Aces' worst-ever loss at Ford Center against one of the two teams ISU has beaten in league play.
"I've had some great days at Evansville, some that I've loved. This was not one of them. This was a hard day," Evansville coach Todd Lickliter told the Evansville Courier Press on Saturday.
"When we play well, we're competitive. But we're not one of those teams that can not play well and still be competitive ... and when we don't play well, this is what happens," continued Lickliter, with sentiments very similar to those ISU coach Josh Schertz expressed after the Sycamores' 79-72 double overtime loss at Valparaiso on Saturday.
The Aces are last in league-only scoring offense (53.7) by almost an eight-point margin to ninth-place Southern Illinois (61.4), who themselves are more than six points on average behind eighth-place ISU (67.7).
In league games, the Aces are last in field goal offense and defense, offensive rebounding, rebounding margin (by 5.5 rebounds over ninth-place ISU) and assists.
“The Valley is a great conference. No one is a gimme. We’ll treat them like we will anyone else," ISU forward Cam Henry said.
It's wise that ISU should avoid any false sense of security. The Sycamores have lost three in a row, and though the Valpo loss was competitive, ISU's worst two losses of the MVC season came before that.
"It’s two teams that are pretty desperate. We can’t let this [loss to Valparaiso on Saturday] linger. We don’t want a game like this to cost us two games," Schertz said.
It's an odd week of game prep. It's similar to the back-to-back doubleheaders played on weekends during the 2021 season, but not quite the same, with games two days apart at two different sites.
Preparation will be a tad easier, though ISU is in the midst of four games in seven days, so rest is paramount.
"It will make it a little easier doing the same team. We plan to take Sunday off. Henry and Neese played 50 minutes. Hobbs played over 40. We’ll give them rest," said Schertz, speaking after ISU's game on Saturday.
"It’s a one-day prep and then you play. Then, you basically take the game you played and make subtle tweaks and adjustments," he further explained.
Schertz just wants a lifeline for the season. Though Evansville's blowout losses have been painful, losing by close margins might arguably be worse for the psyche. So close, so far is a hard way to go through a season.
"This is painful and it does sting. We’ve had a lot of chances in games to win them, but we just haven’t been on the right side of it. It’s not a lack of effort, they’re trying, they’re pouring themselves into it, they’re just not getting rewarded for it and it gets hard," Schertz said.
Still, Schertz is hopeful.
"We have to keep them up and let them know how close we are. Sometimes it just takes one way for momentum to shift. We have to start back with our psyche as much as anything else," Schertz continued.
