Indiana State University on Monday announced a new dean for its Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
Divya Choudhary was selected after a national search, Provost Christopher Olsen said in a news release.
Since March 2022, Choudhary has been Dean of the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology and professor of electrical engineering at Texas A&M University at Texarkana.
From 2010 to 2022, Choudhary was at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee. She served in various positions including dean of the draduate school, dean of adult and professional studies and professor of electrical engineering.
Choudhary received her bachelor of science degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai in India. She earned her master’s degree and doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Memphis. Her research interests include digital signal processing, machine learning and applications of data science in higher education.
Choudhary starts at ISU on Aug. 1.
“I am just delighted that Dr. Choudhary is joining us as dean of the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology,” said Olsen. “She has a wealth of experience with programs in engineering and technology at institutions that align well with Indiana State."
Said Choudhary, “I am looking forward to joining Indiana State University’s exceptional faculty, students, and staff on campus as the new dean. ... The generous gift of donors Steve and Gloria Bailey presents an incredible opportunity to take the college to the next level by expanding its quality programs and creating new initiatives to address the demand for engineering and technology professionals in this region and beyond.”
In December, the university announced that Steve and Gloria Bailey made an $8 million commitment to the college. It includes scholarships, faculty fellowships, and a dean’s fund with a goal of attracting outstanding students and faculty. It marked the largest individual gift in ISU history.
ISU has requested $66 million from the state for renovations and expansion of the Technology Annex Building, constructed in 1980. The outcome of the request will be known by the end of April.
