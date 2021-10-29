Indiana State Police said a Friday morning traffic stop led to an arrest and the seizure of approximately 12 pounds of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
A trooper about 11:45 a.m. saw a Ford Taurus near the 42-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 in Putnam County that was following too closely and with with improper brake lights, according to an ISP news release.
During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper observed criminal indicators and a consent to search revealed approximately 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $250,000.
The driver, Polo Huereca-Rivera, 40, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested. He was booked into Putnam County jail on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony.
