Prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate this week at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute.
Inmate Michael Ruskin, 52, died Tuesday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
According to a news release from the Bureau of Prisons, Rudkin was found unresponsive at the prison, and staff initiated life-saving measures. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger, the BOP said.
Rudkin had been sentenced in the District of Connecticut and the Middle District of Florida to a combined 105 years for use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder for hire, sexual abuse of a ward, attempted murder of a government employee, and two counts of attempt to retaliate against a witness by murder.
He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since July 19, 2017.
USP Terre Haute is a high security facility and currently houses 1,154 male offenders.
Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.