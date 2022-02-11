Taxpayers funded Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's trip to the nation's southern border last month.
His reason for traveling 1,400 miles, according to his post on Facebook, was to investigate the impact of illegal immigration on Hoosiers, the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reported. Texas Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott invited Rokita and 11 other state attorneys general — all Republicans — to attend a "border security briefing," a two-day event in south Texas.
As luck would have it, Rokita received face time on Fox News. Maria Bartiromo, a Fox Business host, interviewed the Indiana attorney general and two others. Rokita was also able to tour the Rio Grande and pose for photographs with Border Patrol agents.
His luck didn't stop there. Former President Donald Trump was holding a "Save America Rally" at Conroe, Texas, right along his drive back to Indiana. Rokita, who took his son along, stopped in and attended the event. Trump noted Rokita's presence and hailed him as "another man who has done a fantastic job," the Journal Gazette reported.
By Tuesday, Rokita had distributed a fundraising email featuring the accolade from Trump.
Rokita humbly explained on Facebook, "I toured the Rio Grande River today and saw firsthand the lawlessness incentivized by the Biden [administration's] refusal to uphold the law. Crime and drug use will keep climbing if leaders refuse to act."
Coincidentally, Rokita — with nose to the grindstone — also announced that same day he and seven other state attorneys general were suing the Biden administration for giving illegal immigrants "special privileges."
It is hard to see any value to Hoosiers in Rokita's trip — which his office acknowledged was paid for by the state. Indiana did not need him to travel to Texas. Indiana already has two U.S. senators and nine representatives in the U.S. House to investigate federal issues on behalf of Hoosiers.
Clearly, Rokita is focused on burnishing his credentials for a higher office, and letting Hoosiers pay for his resume padding.
A summary of the Indiana attorney general duties appears on the state's official website.
It reads, "The Indiana Attorney General is the attorney for the State of Indiana. The Office represents the State of Indiana in cases involving the state's interest and provides legal defense to state officials or agencies in court, advises the Governor, members of the Legislature, other state officials, and county prosecutors on legal issues, gives formal legal advisory opinions on constitutional or legal questions at the request of designated public officials and represents teachers in court in school discipline lawsuits where they were acting within their school policy."
Indiana has 6.7 million residents, 92 counties, a governor, 150 state legislators and thousands of teachers. Rokita's responsibilities to them and others, on Hoosier soil, should be plenty to keep him busy.
