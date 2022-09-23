Eighteen-year-old Hoosier high school students should register to vote before Oct. 11 — the registration deadline for Indiana residents intending to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
So should Indiana's 20-year-old college students, 33-year-old construction workers, 45-year-olds on disability, 52-year-old residents of public housing, 61-year-old restaurant owners, 70-year-old church custodians, 84-year-old retired bank vice presidents and 91-year-olds in assisted living centers.
Every eligible Indiana resident who is not already registered should fill out a registration application online today, on their own or with the help of a relative, friend or neighbor. Registered voters should encourage anyone not registered to do so.
Indiana needs more of its residents to vote, so those elected to represent their community on the county, state and federal levels consider the full population, rather than just like-minded people. Such skewing is a problem in the Hoosier state. Indiana continues to be governed in a less representative manner because of its low voter turnouts, largely caused by its restrictive voting laws.
The state leadership perpetuates low turnouts to expand and entrench the ruling Republican Party's control of every aspect of public policy. They block legislative attempts to establish an independent commission to draw legislative districts that favor neither political party. They also block other voter-friendly changes such as automatic voter registration and no-excuse-needed vote-by-mail for any registered voter, and they reject keeping polls open longer on Election Day and allowing voters to register the day of the election.
All of those barriers help tamp down turnouts in Indiana. In 2020, when the nation experienced record turnouts, Indiana did too, but still ranked near the bottom, continuing a 21st-century trend. Indiana ranked 38th in the 2012 presidential election, 41st in 2016 and 46th in 2020, according to the nonpartisan Indiana Civic Health Index. Indiana modestly improved its midterm election turnouts, climbing from 48th in 2010 to 33rd in 2018, but that’s still in the bottom half.
So, with the state's non-voter-friendly system firmly in place, Hoosiers should be ready to hurdle the obstacles. Voter registration ends Oct. 11, 29 days before Election Day in Indiana, which this year is Nov. 8. Most people don't start paying attention to candidates and their policy stances until closer to Election Day. It is an antiquated law. Nonetheless, unregistered Hoosiers inclined to vote for the first time this fall must get registered.
The quickest way is by going online to indianavoters.in.gov. The application form includes basic questions and the addresses of every county clerk's office in the state, where those forms must be mailed. Voters can also use the website to update their registration if their address has changed, or simply to confirm that they are registered.
Voting is the purest expression of American democracy. Registering is the first step toward that action. And, to put one myth aside, voter registration does not increase a person's likelihood to be called for jury duty. Indiana revised its jury duty selection process 17 years ago so that more than 99% of eligible adults are now on the list.
Voting is the best tool to give all Hoosiers a voice in their government. Let's use it.
