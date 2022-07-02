Mike Pence is riding precariously along a craggy fault line in American politics.
On one side are those who once embraced Pence's hard-core religious conservatism but now are angry with him over his refusal as vice president to participate in President Trump's scheme to overturn the result of the 2020 election. On the other are those who oppose Pence's political ideology but applaud his unwillingness to buckle under Trump's pressure.
Labeling him a hero or villain depends on your perspective. And if you seek clarity or insight on the issue from Hoosiers who have watched him closely through the years, you likely won't get much help. In Indiana, Pence's legacy is, well, complicated.
When Trump plucked Pence from obscurity in 2016 to be his vice presidential runningmate, most Hoosiers greeted the news with ambivalence. Pence was serving the final year of a troubled first term as governor and was facing a tough reelection campaign. Polling showed him neck-and-neck with Democratic rival John Gregg. Incumbent GOP governors in Indiana are usually unbeatable.
Pence captured the governor's office four years earlier in a closer-than-expected race with the same Democrat who was challenging him again in 2016. As a former multi-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pence was seen by political observers as using his position as governor to bolster his resume for a potential run for higher office. But a controversial first term did nothing to raise his national profile in a positive way.
He suffered a major black eye from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a clumsy piece of legislation he successfully pushed through the General Assembly. RFRA, as it was known, backfired spectacularly. It was seen as discriminatory against the LGBTQ community and triggered a nationwide backlash that grew in intensity against the state until the legislature and Pence amended it with assurances that no one could be discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation.
Other Pence actions as governor did not sit well with constituents, including his slow response to an HIV epidemic in southeastern Indiana and his efforts to prevent Syrian refugees from settling in the state.
Trump saved Pence from a bruising reelection campaign. The duo then shocked the world with their unlikely Electoral College victory for president and vice president, and Pence spent the next four years as Trump's compliant wing man — at least until the closing days of the administration when Pence followed the law rather than his boss' bidding.
Pence deserves credit for shunning the attempt to subvert the democratic process. In doing so, he ensured the peaceful transfer of power in January of 2021 while making him a target of disdain and anger from Trump and his allies.
But is Pence a hero? That image of him is far from clear.
Despite Trump's ire directed at him and undemocratic actions following the election, Pence continues to praise the former president's record. That's not surprising.
It should be noted that Pence during his career has been a strong supporter of a free and independent press. Yet he stayed silent when the former president frequently attacked the news media as "enemies of the people."
Yes, Pence's legacy is complicated. That's how it's destined to remain.
