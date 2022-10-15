There are a variety of ways Hoosier voters can glean information about candidates in elections. But it gets more difficult the higher up the political chain one gets, especially when candidates refuse to debate or appear in public forums.
Voters can can easily obtain good insight into candidates for local elections because of their proximity to them. If voters don't know the candidates personally, they probably know people who do. Their local media may be covering the elections as well and offering stories about contested races and biographies of the candidates. Local organizations often sponsor forums or "meet the candidates" events.
Regional or statewide elections can be challenging, however. Those races don't often draw intense media attention.
That doesn't mean the races are inconsequential. Indiana in the past has seen down-ballot statewide races become hotly contested and carry widespread ramifications. Races for state superintendent of public instruction were among those until the legislature made it an appointed position rather than an elective office.
In the 2022 general election, secretary of state races across the country are the focus of increased attention. The chaotic 2020 election taught Americans a number of lessons about the fragility of the electoral process, including just how crucial it is to have a competent person of high integrity as secretary of state because those offices are in charge of administering elections.
In order to shine a spotlight on Indiana's contested secretary of state race this year, the Indiana League of Women Voters sponsored a statewide televised debate on Monday. Adding importance and interest to the event was the fact there is no incumbent in the race. Despite the League's best efforts, the debate did not carry the impact it could have because Republican candidate Diego Morales refused to be part of it. He gave no good reason for skipping the event. But the debate went on without him, with Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer participating.
Unfortunately, candidates in key races across the state have also shrugged off opportunities to appear in debates or candidate forums. In most cases, the candidates have been Republican incumbents. Even GOP congressional candidates such as U.S. Rep. Jim Banks in northeast Indiana, Rep. Larry Bucshon in southwest Indiana and Rep. Greg Pence in central Indiana have avoided appearing with their opponents.
It's also not uncommon for incumbent candidates for state legislative races to refuse to participate in debates and forums where the public can learn more about them, their voting records and their views on issues.
There are notable exceptions to this trend. Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young agreed to a live debate with his opponents — Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniac — on Sunday. That hour-long event, sponsored by the Indiana Debate Commission, is offered for statewide broadcast at 7 p.m.
We hope more Republican candidates in the future will follow Young's lead. When candidates refuse to stand next to their opponents and debate issues in a public forum, voters should question whether those candidates are worthy of their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.