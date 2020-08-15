For the past five months, Eric Holcomb has been on a hot seat of governance that his predecessors could only have had nightmares about.
He's watched a public health crisis sweep across his state and kill approximately 3,000 Hoosiers. Indiana's economy, the source of so much pride to his administration and political party for years, is stumbling and crumbling as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts business operations large and small. Amid the uncertainty created by the twin challenges, the state is losing revenue rapidly and being forced to dip deep into its reserves.
To his credit, Gov. Holcomb has remained calm and steady. His leadership in a range of areas has been sound. Despite the turbulence, he has not shown any tendency to panic.
Yet in one area he has exhibited, and continues to exhibit, poor judgment. His refusal to consider extending an option for voters to cast mail-in ballots for the general election is both disappointing and troubling.
Last spring, with the pandemic gaining a foothold across the state and nation, Holcomb led the effort to postpone Indiana's May primary election for one month and to expand absentee voting to all registered voters with no restrictions. It was a wise move based on principle. No one should have to risk their health and welfare to cast a ballot at a public polling place.
The expanded absentee voting option proved popular around the state. Hoosiers appreciated Holcomb's effort to ensure their safety while protecting their right to vote. They embraced the opportunity and showed their appreciation by casting absentee ballots at phenomenal levels.
More than a million votes were cast in the state on June 2. Of those, 51% participated in early voting, and by far most of those were cast as absentee votes.
It's not surprising that Hoosiers would like to have that option again this fall. Nationwide, polls show that, by a substantial margin, voters want the option. Last week, a Politico/Morning Consult Poll found that 58% of respondents favor allowing vote-by-mail in the Nov. 3 election.
Holcomb, however, is ignoring popular opinion. He refuses to repeat a process that was so successful — and that he championed — in the spring primary.
Because of Holcomb's reversal of position, Indiana is one of only eight states in the nation that will force people to vote in person and take their chances with the coronavirus.
The governor's reasoning is as puzzling as his resistance. He doesn't echo the claims of President Trump and Vice President Pence about the threat of fraud. Rather, he says there is no health danger, and that because people are going out to shop and do other things, they are also able to go to the polls.
It's a nonsensical explanation, and Hoosiers need to tell him that.
Time is running out. We urge you to contact the governor's office and tell him to move quickly to prepare the state for an election in which voting by mail is an option.
