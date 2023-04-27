SULLIVAN, Ind. — John Runkle is among survivors of a March 31 tornado that tore through this small western Indiana community. Like many others, his future is up in the air.
Fortunately, he has homeowner’s insurance. Some of his neighbors didn’t.
“I’m in good shape, compared to everybody else,” said Runkle, 69, who grew up in nearby Terre Haute.
Late Thursday morning, he was waiting outside his heavily-damaged home for an insurance adjuster to arrive. He believes his home is a total loss.
The night of March 31, he was standing on his porch when he heard the tornado coming. He couldn’t see it because it was too dark. He quickly went inside and took cover.
“I could hear it ripping stuff off,” he said, noting that his home was on the far north side of the twister, rather that directly in the middle.
The tornado struck Sullivan with peak winds of 155 mph and left three dead.
Runkle is on a 30-day voucher program with the state and is staying at a Terre Haute hotel. The 30 days will be up next week, and he's uncertain where he'll live afterward.
The good news is that his insurance will cover temporary housing. Meanwhile, Runkle anxiously awaits his settlement, which will dictate whether he rebuilds or finds a new residence in the long term.
The retired Runkle had lived in his home for only about a year when the tornado struck. He formerly worked in construction and as an over-the-road truck driver.
The tornado left his home damaged but still standing. It ripped apart the landscaping, leaving rubble and debris in its wake.
Near his home, at least one new house is already under construction.
While Runkle said he’ll be OK, he won’t come out ahead. He’ll have financial losses.
All things considered, he said, “There’s a lot of lucky people around here, and I’m one of them.”
