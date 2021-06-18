Indiana State University will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, but it is asking employees and students to voluntarily submit proof of COVID vaccinations for the 2021-22 academic year, President Deborah Curtis announced during a trustees meeting Friday.
Dear Fellow Sycamores:
I am pleased to write that for the first time since Indiana State University has been tracking
COVID-19 cases (including individuals in isolation or quarantine) our numbers have
remained at zero for over ten straight days.
The University continues to follow the guidance of the CDC and public health officials who
stress the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. While ISU will not mandate
vaccination, the University continues to strongly encourage employees and students to get
vaccinated as soon as possible, and certainly before the start of the fall semester. This is the
best way for the Sycamore family to return to normal operations and create a safer learning
and working environment.
The University is asking employees and students to voluntarily submit proof of COVID
vaccinations to assist University and local health departments with contact tracing. The
information will be kept private consistent with federal and state privacy laws.
ISU will launch online systems where employees and students are encouraged to
voluntarily upload proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The Office of Information Technology is
working on a system for employees that will commence on or near July 1 and a system for
students that will commence on August 1.
Those who have completed the simple process of uploading proof of vaccination:
• Will no longer have to complete the daily Sycamore Symptom Assessment which
will continue to be implemented during the 2021-22 academic year.
• Will not be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of
someone who has tested positive.
• Will no longer be required to wear a mask in public spaces.
ISU strongly encourages all students and employees to get vaccinated as the University
returns to normal operations this summer. Public health officials have clearly outlined the
steps necessary for all of us to “go back to normal.” We need the vast majority of our
citizens and of our campus community to be vaccinated. Please do your part.
For more information about the vaccines or to find a vaccination site, go to: ourshot.in.gov.
The University anticipates having vaccines available to students in August as they return to
campus.
Please also be sure to stay current on updates and refer to frequently asked questions
regarding campus housing, academics/classes, and campus events here:
https://www.indstate.edu/covid/faq. The University will also have a limited supply of athome, self-tests that students and employees can use.
Thank you for your continued hard work and dedication. We continue to make progress
each day toward the return to normal operations. We will continue to provide updated
information as conditions and CDC guidance evolve. We are Sycamore Strong.
Deborah J. Curtis, Ph.D.
President
