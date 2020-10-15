Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19, his office announced this morning.
Holcomb was tested "out of an abundance of caution" after learning that State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after spending time with her grandson and daughter, who also tested positive.
Box will quarantine for 14 days.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, several members of the governor’s staff and several members of the state department of health also were tested.
The governor, Weaver and staff members received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and all had negative results on both, wrote Rachel Hoffmeyer, the governor's press secretary.
Box and Weaver said Holcomb and staff members did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact because they were socially distanced and wore masks during their interactions with Box.
“The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing,” the governor said.
