In the book

Twenty Indiana and Illinois artists from around the Wabash Valley have samples of their works featured in the River City Art Association's "Artists' Portfolio," newly released.
• The artists are: Edith Acton, Richard Acton, Ruthann Brady, Lynne Dunnavant, Michael Elmore, Sandy Fisher, Rod Funk, Valerie Funk, Christel Gutelius, Steve Harrold, Monty Jones, Eloise Lovell, Marcia Norman, Dian Der Ohanian Phillips, Elise Spaid-Roberts, Todd Stokes, Sheila K. Ter Meer, Don Turner, Thomas Wright and Spencer Young.
• Copies of the book are available through Amazon. The cost is $24.95 per copy.
