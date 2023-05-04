The Danville, Illinois, City Council this week approved an anti-abortion ordinance despite the advice of its own legal counsel and warnings from the state attorney general that such an ordinance could not hold up under the law.
Still, it appears that given an amendment that pauses any effort to seek enforcement, the ordinance blocking access to certain medications within the city is symbolic only.
Tuesday night, advocacy groups, some aldermen and audience members at the meeting questioned how the city could pass such a measure despite its own legal counsel and the Illinois attorney general warning the city would be out of step with current law.
The city council voted 7-7, with Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. casting the deciding vote to pass the ordinance.
The ACLU of Illinois was among those entities quick to respond:
“[Tuesday] evening, the Danville City Council after a long community discussion voted to approve an ordinance that would declare the community a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ and attempts to place limits on abortion care in the community. The ordinance is illegal under Illinois law.”
Ameri Klafeta, women’s and reproductive rights project director at the ACLU of Illinois, stated, “… Danville’s vote is in clear violation of that law. We are evaluating next steps to challenge this unlawful ordinance.”
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Illinois’s 2nd District congresswoman representing Danville and portions of Vermilion County, decried the council action as “misguided” and an attempt to “turn back the clock” on women’s rights.
Illinois Pharmacists Association Executive Director Garth Reynolds told the council during the meeting that it’s the association’s opinion that the ordinance is in violation of the Pharmacy Practice Act.
The state has the power and oversight given by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he said. Reynolds told the council if the ordinance was approved, his association would file a complaint with the state.
Hannah Landis, a local midwife, talked Tuesday night about the language of the ordinance. Abortion drugs not being allowed in city limits, with hospital exceptions, are indistinguishable from those used for post-partum hemorrhage and other medical needs, she said. The ordinance would ban drugs essential for life-saving measures at local clinics and hospital, she said.
The city’s legal counsel, James Simon, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last summer overturned long-standing federal constitutional protections to abortion and gave those decisions over to the states.
Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act provides that abortion and other rights are an individual’s choice.
The Comstock Act, also referenced in the ordinance, states that it’s unlawful to mail, ship or receive medication and other items that can induce an abortion. But Simon said it was determined by the U.S. Postal Service that if abortion is legal in a state where the items are going, the Comstock Act, which was adopted in the 1870s, doesn’t apply.
Simon said that was the basis for his position that the ordinance is illegal under Illinois law.
“Someday there could be a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on this issue, of the Comstock Act. I don’t know how it’s going to come out,” Simon said. “If they want to apply the Comstock Act, then they will be contravening their own decision in Dobbs that said this issue is left to the states.”
Alderman Mike Puhr said under an amendment to the ordinance that was also approved, nothing would go into effect until courts rule on the ordinance’s legality.
“This doesn’t stop anything,” Puhr said.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul confirmed that the ordinance is not in effect, nor will it go into effect, because of the last-minute amendment.
In a statement, the attorney general said, “After stepping up to the brink of open defiance of state law, I am relieved that the city of Danville heard the concerns I raised in the letter I sent earlier this week and those raised by fellow advocates.”
Raoul referred to the ordinance as “merely symbolic,” but emphasized that residents of Illinois “continue to enjoy the fundamental rights guaranteed to them under state law. …”
Raoul stated, “Illinois law could not be clearer. Our state is a proud safe haven for access to reproductive health care that respects bodily autonomy and fundamental rights. The Reproductive Health Act states that units of local government cannot limit abortion rights, and Danville has no authority under Illinois law to enact a municipal abortion ban or to otherwise impose its own restrictions on access to abortion care.”
Raoul in a letter sent to Mayor Williams on Wednesday said any future attempt by the city of Danville to restrict the fundamental right to access abortion care would be a violation of Illinois law and would not go unchallenged.
