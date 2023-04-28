In a flash, a photograph from a cell phone can transform a sculpture or sign at a festival or event into a social media post.
That’s part of the attraction of a new branded traveling sculpture, unveiled Friday.
“We got the idea from the sign in Indy and there is a big sign in Amsterdam. All around the world there are these types of attractions,” said Tiffany Baker.
Baker came up with the idea for events featuring the sign to be posted on Instagram or Facebook.
“A sign is something that attracts tourists and is something fun to really take pride in our home town,” Baker said.
Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum also helped move the project forward.
The portable new sculpture will make its first stop this weekend during the Haute Hops & Vines Festival in Terre Haute.
Indianapolis’s sculptured sign is colored white and has the letters “ndy.” A person standing next to it can become the letter “I.”
Terre Haute’s orange and turquoise-colored sign has a large heart symbol, followed by the letters TH. A person can stand next to the heart and be like the letter “I” to show “I love Terre Haute.”
The metal sign was fabricated from aluminum, said Christian Lee, senior manager at Large Ink LLL, a signage and printing company.
It weighs 125 pounds.
“It is custom fabricated. We painted it with the custom colors and it took about two weeks to build,” Lee said.
Baker, along with husband, Mark, own 3 Sisters Investments, a real-estate company in Terre Haute, and are members of 12 Points Revitalization initiative.
The Bakers lived in Italy from 2012 to 2015 and “Amsterdam is one of our favorite cities in the world, we visited it probably 14 times,” she said.
“If you see something cool, you can bring it to Terre Haute. We are a city of ‘yes’ right now,” Baker said.
Baker wore a sweatshirt with the words “Somebody should do something about that … .” She said everyone is a somebody who can work to improve the city.
“If you see an opportunity, fill it,” Baker said.
Josh Alsip, director of community engagement for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, said the sculpture is part of the Chamber’s “See You in Terre Haute” marketing brand.
“When the See You in Terre Haute brand was launched in 2019 to represent Terre Haute, it was really meant to be inclusive to everyone in Terre Haute, from students to potential residents and current residents and visitors as well,” Alsip said.
The sculpture, he said, is part of the Chamber’s talent attraction and retention efforts for the “perception of Terre Haute and our overall pride.”
Mayor Duke Bennett said tourism and quality of place are part of an effort to attract more people “and we have to continue to do things to make ourselves stand out.
“It’s all about bringing some excitement and energy to our community on a regular basis. I am excited that we have so many people engaged in our community trying to make this a better place,” the mayor said.
