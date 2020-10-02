The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a patching project continues on Interstate 70, and lane restrictions will begin on or after Monday in the eastbound lanes between Terre Haute (Exit 11) and Brazil (Exit 23).
There will be one 12-foot-wide lane open in the area the contractor will be patching.
The contractor will be working in three mile segments in the eastbound lanes to begin with and then moving to the westbound lanes. The construction is scheduled to last through Nov. 25.
The contract was awarded to Rieth-Riley Construction for $9.5 million. This project will deep patch the interstate in both directions from the 5.2 mile marker to the Indiana/Illinois State line and on I-70 from Indiana 59 to Indiana 641/Indiana 46. Construction is scheduled to last through the end of November.
