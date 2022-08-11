A pair of 2021 all-state high school volleyball players, Terre Haute South's Courtney Jones and Linton's Gentry Warrick, are about to begin their Division I college careers at Lipscomb and Miami of Ohio respectively, but the sport appears to remain in good shape around the Wabash Valley — and not just for this season.
Among the Tribune-Star's Big Four teams, optimism is the word at Northview, Terre Haute North and even at Jones-less South. West Vigo didn't have the season those three teams had last fall, but the Vikings hope to be just as optimistic by the team its young nucleus has gained a little experience. Team by team, here's what those four can expect.
• Northview — The Knights were 19-11 last season, won the Western Indiana Conference championship and got to the sectional championship match. Not bad, but they expect a lot more this fall, starting with an opening match against defending Class 3A state champion Brebeuf.
Coach Scott McDonald's team started four freshmen last season and that quartet is among 11 letterwinners — alphabetically Makayla Barger, Addison Bowman, Saylor Clark, Kenzie Crabb, Grace Jones, Audrey Lee, Keira Lucas, Bradee McDonald, Morgan Oellig, Millie Pell and Rachel Rounds. Newcomers are Brynlee Clark, Karsyn Buck and Addy Murphy.
Two of the veteran sophomores have names that fans might recognize. McDonald is the coach's daughter, and Keira Lucas is the younger sister of current UT-Martin star Kambree Lucas — and the best hitter in the area, her coach believes.
"We have had a really good summer," coach McDonald reported. "The kids have really bought into our program and are playing with a tenacious mentality. We have really improved our offensive abilities and will be more balanced. We have implemented a new defense and the aggressive mentality of that defense shows in their play."
To summarize briefly: this is a team that expects to win at least one state championship.
• Terre Haute North — Coach Shelby Reed is on maternity leave, but both she and the baby might sneak into the gym from time to time to watch these Patriots play.
Trenton Smith, an assistant on Reed's staff a year ago, is familiar with this still-young team and will be in charge this fall, hoping and expecting to improve on last season's 18-12 record.
Three of the four main returnees for the Patriots are still just juniors, meaning there's room for growth here as well. Marlee Craft is the senior returnee with the most experience while junior Julia Ross had moments as a sophomore that nudged her toward Jones' status as the best all-around player in Vigo County. The other two juniors are Carly Mason and Sadie Egan, a pair of excellent setters who are capable of doing other things as well.
"The Patriots are training day and in day out to be the most energetic and disciplined team in the state of Indiana," Smith said. "They are incredibly eager to get back on the court for their first match on Tuesday at South Vermillion."
• Terre Haute South — The Braves were 24-7 last year and won Conference Indiana, overcoming an awkward midseason coaching change to accomplish those things. And they too are a young team, although replacing Jones' contributions won't be easy.
Veteran coach Brian Payne has returned to the sidelines and has just three seniors — hitters Reagan Ealy and Kaylee McDonald and defensive specialist Gabby Pineda. A solid junior class includes setters Mia Loyd and Ella Fisher, middle Lilly Merk and defenders Claire Burbrink and Madelyn Gambill, while the sophomores are hitter Shalane Blakey, middle Bella Holmes and defenders Sydni Weberr and Emma Payne.
Loyd will be running the team's offense for the third year and is good at it, while the 6-foot Merk looks to be an emerging star. But coach Payne indicated he's gone back to square one to prepare for this season.
"We have only focused on ball control and better serving over the summer," he said. "We had no summer matches and are just beginning to work on team play."
• West Vigo — Family concerns have sent Casey Lee back home, so David Basan will be the coach of the Vikings this fall after a 4-23 season a year ago. And so far he likes what he sees.
"They come in every day with a great attitude and work ethic," he said of the Vikings. "I'm excited to see what this group can do. As a whole, they are inexperienced at the varsity level, so we will have some growing pains. But they continue to put the time in, and it will eventually pay off."
The Vikings have just one senior, middle Jenna Pope, and their nucleus consists primarily of seven juniors — setter Piper Beeler, right side Lailynn Bigger, libero Maddie Bradbury, middle Natalie Fernandez, outside hitter Carlea Funk, defensive specialist Caprice McCalister and right side Mason Weir. Freshman defensive specialist Somer Ockerman has also made an impression.
"I'm pleased with the way the girls have bought into our new system and the time they've put in to get better," Basan concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.