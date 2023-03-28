Horizon Health will offer a free Heartsaver CPR course from 1 to 4 p.m. April 4 at its Education Center, 15197 U.S. 150, in Paris.
This non-healthcare provider course is for the community and teaches basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation An official CPR certification card from the American Heart Association is optional for $25.
This course does not include first aid, which can be arranged separately.
To register for the CPR class, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, contact Sean Robison at srobison@myhorizonhealth.org.
