The Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Terre Haute has completed a more than $5 million renovation.
The hotel was the backdrop Tuesday for a meeting of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
That renovation of the hotel’s 72,801 square feet, with 109 rooms, includes new furniture, new carpet and new wall hangings.
Erica Free, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn, said the renovation began in January “and we are still in the process of wrapping up a few minor things. We reconfigured all of our meeting space, moved our exercise room, redid our pool and upgraded every guest room” with new furniture, carpet and wall hangings, Free said. Wall hangings incorporate city places such as the Vigo County Courthouse.
“We also did a new exterior sign, which is a blade sign, and we reconfigured all of our suites, so they are more user friendly for weddings,” Free said. “And we redid the restaurant and upgraded our bar area, so it was a complete overhaul of the property from top to bottom.”
Additionally, a glass enclosed walkway was opened to connect directly into the Terre Haute Convention Center.
“Continued investment in downtown makes us all look great,” David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, said after the meeting. “The fact that this hotel is now updated and modern gives people a different take on our community, which is connected to the convention center. So the timing (of the renovation) was perfect to dovetail on the opening of the convention center.”
Tim Dora, president of Dora Hotel Company, along with Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, are partners in Terre Haute Hotel Partners LLC, which owns the hotel, as well as another downtown hotel, the Candlewood Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn opened in 2007 at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street.
In CVB business, Patterson told the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the bureau, that cross country events last week attracted about 15,000 visitors, with a financial impact of at least $500,000 over two days.
“We had every (hotel) room sold in Terre Haute, Greencastle and many in Plainfield,” Patterson said. Additional events are slated for November and December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.