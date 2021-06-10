You have permission to edit this article.
High School Players of the Week: Lexie Baker and Courtney Lueking

  • 1 min to read
Caden Mason

Player of the Week: Terre Haute North's Caden Mason. (May 31, 2021 file photo)

 Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

Sullivan seniors Lexie Baker and Courtney Lueking wrapped up their season at No. 2 doubles with a 24-1 record after winning a come-from-behind three-set match June 4 in the state quarterfinals at Center Grove. Sullivan suffered its only loss in that match by a 4-1 score in its first-ever state finals appearance.

