Terre Haute North's Bryson Carpenter rushed for 120 yards, passed for 71 more, scored three touchdowns. rushed for two 2-point conversions and passed for another as the Patriots lost a heartbreaker at Bloomington North on Sept. 17.
High School Player of the Week: Bryson Carpenter
- Bryson Carpenter