High School Player of the Week: Bryson Carpenter

Bryson Carpenter

Another score from No. 4: Terre Haute North quarterback Bryson Carpenter runs the ball into the end zone and scores for the Patriots during the team's win over South on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

Terre Haute North's Bryson Carpenter rushed for 120 yards, passed for 71 more, scored three touchdowns. rushed for two 2-point conversions and passed for another as the Patriots lost a heartbreaker at Bloomington North on Sept. 17.

