During Indiana State's "partial reveal" of its intended 2021-22 roster during last Thursday's exhibition game against Rose-Hulman, two of the most notable Sycamores were missing.
One you know - Tyreke Key - and it's now known that Key will not play during the 2021-22 season after he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery.
One you may not know could be one of the most important players on the floor in Key's absence for the coming season.
Cam Henry is one of three players new ISU coach Josh Schertz brought with him from Division II Lincoln Memorial.
"I've been keeping my head up, taking it day-by-day and getting better with my team. I honestly can't wait to show everybody what I can do and my teammates what I've been waiting to do for them," Henry said.
Henry, who missed the Thursday scrimmage due to an undisclosed coaching decision, certainly has the statistics to back up his potential.
Henry averaged double-figure scoring in each of his seasons with the Railsplitters, including 15.1 points for the Division II national runner-ups in 2021.
The Chesterfield, Va. native is the template of a Schertz player. He's 6-foot-6, meaning he can guard at multiple positions, he can shoot, and he's physical enough to make hay in the lane.
"Cam should fit in seamlessly. He's going to be the guys who affects winning the most. He's good at pretty much everything. He can defend 1 to 4, he can facilitate, he's a plus-defensive rebounder. We expect him to have a major impact for us," Schertz said.
With Key out for the season, Henry takes on an enhanced role. Along with Cooper Neese and fellow LMU transfer Xavier Bledson, he is one of the top scoring options on the Sycamores.
He can't wait to show it, though he downplays the reality that it's his first Division I contest.
"I can't wait. I'm not looking at as my first Division I game, I'm looking at it as the first game I'm back in the season. I try to keep all of these games the same," Henry said.
• Green Bay — Get used to this as the nonconference season progresses - unfamiliar names on unfamiliar teams.
Green Bay, ISU's opening opponent, is no exception. With transfer rules greatly liberalized, roster turnover is much more noticeable than usual.
Of course, the Sycamores, are no exception with a new coach and half of its roster comprised of new players.
The Phoenix, who were 8-17 in 2021 and have eight new players. Second-year coach Will Ryan, son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, is one year ahead of Schertz in developing his program.
Green Bay played Division III St. Norbert in an exhibition and won 80-45, though no box score was publicly released. The Phoenix also played a secret scrimmage against Division II Wisconsin-Parkside.
"We agreed to an exchange, thankfully," Schertz said. "During the summer, we do a scouting report. We do a complete edit on what we know at the time on all of the nonconference opponents. Their top tiers guys are guys who are back."
Green Bay's top three scorers left, but Schertz mentioned forward Emmanuel Ansong (10.4 ppg) and point guard Lucas Stieber (3.8 ppg, 4 apg) as primary contributors. The Phoenix also have Belmont transfer guard Mitch Listau and Boise State transfer guard Donovan Ivory.
One thing that came out of the Rose-Hulman exhibition? The Sycamores want to improve defensively.
"I feel like we're as ready as we prepare. If we prepare good, we'll play good and vice versa," Henry said. "We're taking every game as the biggest of the season. Our chemistry is getting there. We need to get better on the defensive end."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.