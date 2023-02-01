The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a public hearing for the Indiana Road 63 Reduced Conflict Intersection project will be Feb. 15 at the American Legion, 922 W. Ferry Street, Cayuga. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 6 p.m.
This public hearing was previously rescheduled due to weather. In the event of inclement weather, the hearing will be Feb. 22.
The purpose of this proposed project is to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on a specific segment of Indiana 63, near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theatre and the intersection of East County Road 1650N in Highland Township.
The proposed preferred alternative is to construct a median opening on Indiana about 390 feet north of the north gas station drive to the truck plaza.
This would eliminate the existing median opening on Indiana 63 across from the north gas station drive. This project would also extend and raise the splitter islands at County Road 1650N. New pavement markings, advanced street directional signs, and upgraded lighting will also be installed, along with one stormwater pipe in the grass median at the north end of the project limits.
