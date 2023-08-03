Local Republican lawmakers recently received interim study committee appointments, the House GOP announced this week.
Lawmakers serve on interim committees throughout the summer and fall to examine policy topics, gather public input and recommend potential legislation.
State Rep. Bruce Borders of Jasonville will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Commerce and Economic Development and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance.
Borders represents House District 45, which includes all of Greene and Sullivan counties, and portions of Daviess, Knox and Vigo counties.
State Rep. Bob Heaton of Terre Haute also will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance.
Heaton represents House District 46, which includes all of Owen County, and portions of Clay, Monroe and Vigo counties.
State Rep. Alan Morrison of Brazil was appointed vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Environmental Affairs.
Morrison represents House District 42, which includes all of Parke and Vermillion counties, and portions of Clay, Fountain and Vigo counties.
Members of the public are welcome to attend and testify at committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hearings are also livestreamed and archived online at iga.in.gov, where committee calendars and meeting agendas are posted.
