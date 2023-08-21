Alexis Newbolt played two seasons for the Indiana State University women's basketball team.
Now, she'll be on the sidelines helping coach the current Sycamore squad as part of head coach Chad Killinger's staff.
“I’m thrilled to have Lex joining our staff,” Killinger said in a Monday afternoon news release from ISU sports information.
“To have someone that played for me, while also playing at Indiana State, is really going to benefit our program. She knows exactly what is expected of our student-athletes on and off the floor because she had to face those same expectations," Killinger said in the release. "But, she also has the perspective of being a Sycamore and what that means not only to our program and school, but also the fans and booster club members. I believe she will be able to have an incredible impact on the student-athletes in our program.”
Newbolt played from 2014 to 2016 at ISU and appeared in 53 games and making 31 starts for the Sycamores. Newbolt earned MVC Newcomer of the Week honors in November 2014 after hitting eight 3-pointers across two Indiana State wins over Saint Louis and Butler. Newbolt averaged 5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds, while knocking down 55 3-pointers at a 30-percent clip for her Indiana State career.
Newbolt set career-best marks of 16 points and five rebounds against Drake, while dishing out a career-high six assists in a win over Evansville.
She graduated in 2016.
“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel,” Newbolt said. “It feels like everything is just coming full circle for me. I loved my time at Indiana State when I played, so to be able to come back as a coach feels like it was meant to be.”
Newbolt spent the past four years working with the FBC Ohio and Sports City Angels AAU programs, based in Cincinnati, while also working at her alma mater, Sycamore High School, during the 2022-2023 season as the assistant varsity/head JV coach. She previously spent time as the varsity assistant at Saint Bernard High School and also previously spent three years working in education as an assistant teacher and paraprofessional at Blue Ash, the Spencer Center, and Sycamore High School.
“Lex’s background working in education, and actually being in the classroom, gives her a unique perspective that I believe will be beneficial when it comes to her attention to detail and helping to motivate our players,” Killinger said. “She is someone who I think has the ability to be a great coach at this level and I’m looking forward to working with her.”
Prior to her playing career at Indiana State, Newbolt played for two seasons (2012-14) under Killinger at Moberly Area Community College, appearing in 58 games and making 34 starts for the nationally-ranked Greyhounds. She was an NJCAA Third Team All-American and WBCA Honorable Mention All-American in 2013-14, where she averaged 18.3 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. She ranked in the top 40 nationally in scoring (32nd) and steals per game (30th), earning First Team All-Region 16 honors. Newbolt averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 rebounds per game in 2012-13 for a Moberly team that ranked as high as 17th in the nation.
While she was at Moberly, the Greyhounds recorded back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2005-06, won their 800th game in program history, broke their single-season record for scoring defense (2012-13 season, 48.5 points per game) and appeared in the NJCAA national polls in both seasons.
“Getting the opportunity to work with Coach K is another full circle moment,” Newbolt said. “I’ve had a lot of coaches when I played, but no one compares to him. He is, and always will be, one of my favorite coaches, so to be able to come back to Indiana State with him and learn from him is life changing for me.”
“Her work ethic on the court was fantastic,” said Killinger. “She really bought in to the amount of effort that it takes to be successful and transformed herself from a role player as a freshman to an All-American as a sophomore. She is a great example of the kind of progress student-athletes can make on and off the court within the framework of our program and will be a tremendous resource for our young women on a daily basis.”
