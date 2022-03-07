Former ISU president John Moore passes at 82

Former Indiana State University President John H. Moore has died at age 82.
"It is with great sadness that Indiana State University announces the passing of Dr. John W. Moore, ISU’s ninth president, who served from 1992-2000," the university said in a release Saturday. "Moore’s family informed university officials Saturday. The Sycamore community sends its deepest condolences to Moore’s family and friends."
Moore served as president emeritus and a trustee professor after his tenure as president. Moore earned his bachelor's degree at Rutgers University, a master's at Indiana University and his doctorate at Penn State.
Before coming to ISU in 1992, Moore had served as vice president at the University of Vermont and Old Dominion University, as well as president of the University of California-Stanislaus.
At ISU, Moore originated the Student Academic Services Center for Teaching and Learning, the President's Scholar Program, and the Lilly-supported First-Year Experience program, intended to help under-prepared students make the transition from high school and two-year associates programs to college, according to the book "Indiana State University: Building a Legacy, 1865-2019" by another former president, Lloyd Benjamin.
ISU named the John H. Moore Welcome Center on campus, the former Family and Consumer Science Building, in Moore's honor in 2012. At the facility's dedication ceremony, Moore said, "I am overwhelmed, grateful, appreciative and embarrassed. As a president, you get credit for what other people do, and it's humbling. But I'm thrilled that the university did this."
Among the milestones during his tenure, Moore's years included the introduction of sports mascot Sycamore Sam in 1995; groundbreaking on the John T. Myers Advanced Technology Center in 1996; the hiring of Andi Myers, the university's first female athletic director; and groundbreaking on ISU's Central Heating Plant in 1999.
Sycamore basketball also progressed in Moore's stint. The 1999-2000 Sycamore men's basketball team, under Coach Royce Waltman, won its first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the Larry Bird era. The ISU women's team, under Coach Cheryl Reeve, earned a spot in the 1999 Women's NIT, the program's first berth in that postseason tournament since 1976.
While speaking at a leadership conference at ISU in 2008, Moore said, “Exemplary leaders can make a substantial contribution to their institutions and create an environment and atmosphere in which quality teaching and learning can take place.”
