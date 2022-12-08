State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has been reappointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray to chair the Senate Committee on Elections.
Ford also will serve as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services, and serve as a member of the Senate Committees on Appropriations and Public Policy.
"It is a privilege to serve as chair of the Senate Committee on Elections," Ford said in a news release. "I believe the election process is a cornerstone of American democracy and, having served as chair of the committee since 2021, I believe my experience will help guide lawmakers to craft legislation that keeps our elections fair and transparent."
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2023 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 22. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene Jan. 9.
