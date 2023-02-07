A bill by State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, that would allow Hoosiers to donate some or all of their state income tax refunds to cancer research passed the Senate unanimously Monday.
Senate Bill 38 would establish the Sen. David C. Ford Cancer Research Account so Hoosiers could donate their tax refund, to fund cancer research.
The money in the account would be equally divided between the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and Purdue University Center for Cancer Research.
“Cancer has impacted the lives of virtually every Hoosier,” Ford said. “I am pleased to see this bill get unanimous support in the Senate. I hope the money given to the fund can help find new and innovative ways to battle the disease and make Indiana a leader in cancer research.”
SB 38 now moves to the Indiana House of Representatives for further consideration.
Sen. David Ford, R-Hartforld City, died of complications related to pancreatic cancer in March 2008.
Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies, livestreams and proposed legislation can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov.
