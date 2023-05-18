The Terre Haute Convention Center and Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 will host the 47th Annual Convention of the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana from May 23 through 27.
Firefighters from across the state will be in attendance, along with politicians, dignitaries and guests, THFD Fire Chief Bill Berry said in a release.
On May 24, a block party will take place with food and live music. The event is open to the public and the firefighters. Wabash Avenue between Seventh and Ninths streets will be closed for the party.
