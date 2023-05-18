Renters in Indiana whose homes and property were damaged by severe storms and tornadoes March 31 and April 1 may be eligible for federal assistance through FEMA’s Individual and Households Program.
Grants provided through the program do not need to be repaid.
FEMA may be able to provide financial help for eligible renters, including students whose homes or personal property were damaged or destroyed by the storms. Grants provided by FEMA may include the following:
- Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of storm damage.
- Lodging reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily.
- Necessary personal property such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies.
- Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.
- Primary vehicles that are necessary for school or work.
The Individual Assistance registration deadline is June 14.
Survivors in Indiana counties including Sullivan County can register by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.
There is a Disaster Recovery Center set up at Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.
To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.
FEMA may also refer applicants to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which provides low-interest disaster loans to uninsured or underinsured businesses, homeowners and renters.
Submitting the SBA application also allows FEMA to consider you for additional grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.