Federal inmate death at Terre Haute under investigation

An inmate death at the federal prison in Terre Haute this weekend remains under investigation.
About 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Jonathan Powers, 47, began acting erratically and was treated by Federal Correctional Institution-Terre Haute medical staff, according to a Bureau of Prisons news release.
Staff members called for emergency medical service transport to a local hospital, but Powers became unresponsive during transport. Life-saving measures were begun, but Powers was pronounced dead by hospital staff, the government said.
No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger, according to the prison. The FBI was notified.
No other details regarding the death were released.
The FCI houses about 1,200 offenders and is the medium-security facility at the federal complex at Terre Haute, which also has a maximum security penitentiary and a minimum security work camp.
Powers was serving a 21-month sentence issued in the Southern District of Indiana on convictions of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. He had been in custody since June 7.
