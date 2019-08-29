The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is excited to announce a new partnership with one of the area’s most popular music festivals: Blues at the Crossroads. The festival, which takes place on Sept. 13 and 14 this year, brings together thousands of fans, and nearly 20 bands for live music, food, drinks and fun in downtown Terre Haute at the Crossroads of America, at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue.
As a way to provide parents and caregivers in the community the opportunity to enjoy the festival kid-free, the Y is giving area youth two opportunities to enjoy a concert of their own on the same weekend.
“Blues at the Crossroads is such an incredible event in Terre Haute, it just seemed like a great fit to provide kids in the community a chance to have a concert of their own here at the Y, while mom and dad let loose downtown,” said Michael Wagle, Vigo County YMCA Kids Night Out coordinator. “Our monthly Kids Night Out events offer parents the opportunity to enjoy a night out while trained Y staff play seasonal games, do crafts, and offer snacks to kids in the safety of our facility.”
The Y will open its doors to ages 18 months to 12 years on the first night of the downtown festival, Sept. 13, for a live acoustic concert presented by Blues at the Crossroads performers in the private playground behind the Y. Musicians include Nathan Marshall, David Goodier, and Kandace Hinton. Papa Johns is donating pizza for all participants. Music-themed games and activities will also take place throughout the course of the evening.
Then, on Sept. 14, the Y welcomes in our older kids for a Blues DJ dance party. A stage will be set up, as well as tables for pizza donated by AzzipPizza. Games including volleyball and basketball will be offered in the main gym. The music and dance party will begin at p.m. Musicians will include Goodier, Mike Rowe, Hinton and DJ Harvey and Friends.
During Saturday’s event, the Y will still offer entertainment and activities for younger participants in the child watch area. Ages 18 months and older are welcome.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and close by 10 for both events. Participants are required to register prior to the start of the event. Registration is available at www.ymcaswv.org under the Vigo County Youth Services tab or by visiting the Vigo County YMCA. The YMCA member cost is $15 for the first child and $10 for each additional child. The nonmember cost is $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. A discount will be offered to parents who sign children up for both nights.
The Blues for Youth Music Weekend is just the beginning of a growing partnership between the YMCA and Blues at the Crossroads founder Connie Wrin. The two organizations are working on a plan that will allow Wrin’s nonprofit Music is Key to offer youth music classes at the YMCA in 2020.
Proceeds from the Blues at the Crossroads event will go toward the development of the Music is Key program at the Y. The goal of the program is to provide children in the community the opportunity to take part in music who otherwise would not have access to instruments, or lessons. Through the YMCA scholarship program, children who qualify for financial assistance can receive up to 50 percent off program fees.
For more information, email egregory@ymcaswv.org or call 260-413-7397.
