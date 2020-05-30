Woodworker Jesse Gibbs transforms material — primarily from old barns — into Rustic Expressions

Jesse Gibbs is a spiritual man, but he’s also a bit of a gambler. Late last year, the owner and proprietor of Rustic Expressions — which transforms antique wood primarily sourced from old barns into furniture and cleverly designed display items — put his backlog of special orders on hold for more than a month to create an array of items to sell at the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival in Rockville in October 2019.
Helping him were his wife, Ginny, brother, Shane, 6-year-old son, Ethan, 11-year-old daughter, Emma, 13-year-old stepson, Dylan, and 19-year-old stepdaughter, Morgan. They built entire bedroom suites, a wide variety of furniture for every room of the house and a plethora of hutches and decorative pieces.
Together, working 12 to 13 hours a day for a month and a half, they created 17 or 18 “big anchor pieces” as well as 300 to 400 smaller items, from planters to lanterns to birdhouses to mailboxes. “We didn’t even stop.”
That also meant his family worked for about six weeks without any money coming in. “I was behind on everything,” Gibbs recalls. “I went up there with $100 to my name. I threw every single thing I had behind it. If I flopped, it was done; it was over.”
Given how successful Rustic Expressions has been in its five years of existence, Gibbs is probably being a little melodramatic there for the purposes of our story. But even in his wildest imagination, he certainly couldn’t have foreseen what did occur: After setting up shop at the beginning of the 10-day festival, he was pretty much sold out after a mere two days. Well, he did return home with a few hutches.
But, overwhelmingly he says, “It paid off — we booked out for the whole year. It was a dream I’ve had since I was a kid.”
Besides the quality of his labor, not much suggests Gibbs would enjoy such wild success. His physical business has a West Terre Haute address, but he lives a lot closer to remote New Goshen than any place most people associate with West Terre Haute. Outside of a Facebook page, Rustic Expressions doesn’t have much of an online presence, but that’s probably for the best — he’d be even more swamped in orders than his already crazy-busy schedule has him.
At this point, he already has special orders mapped out for the next 13 months, and that’s not counting the items he makes for his installation at the Country Cabin on Highway 41 or his next inevitable trip to the Covered Bridge Festival (where he plans to double his floor space).
Initially reticent to get on Facebook, Gibbs’ site had “200 friends at most” at its inception, but within six months, blew up to a whopping 14,000; it now boasts 23,000. Some evenings, he’d post a photo of something he had created and before he went to bed he’d have three or four orders for it. He had to take his page private when he noticed that others were posting photos of items he had built and offering to sell replicas. Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but at the time, Gibbs was more insulted than flattered.
“It was like, ‘You’re taking orders for this now? I built that three years ago.’”
As a child
At the age of 6, Gibbs grew up engulfed by his grandfather’s adoration for woodworking. “I grew up in construction,” he says. “I always helped him — while other kids were playing, I was working on houses.” By age 13, he realized he shared that love of his granddad’s. His current workspace (exponentially larger than the one he started out in, but hardly ostentatiously spacious) remains home to some of the first birdhouses he created: a church, a country store.
Five years ago, he quit his “real” job to start Rustic Expressions “and never turned back.” He and his grandfather would drive around rural Illinois and knocked on doors if they saw a dilapidated barn. They got their first three or four by searching, and thereafter people would seek him out to remove their aged edifices. “If anyone around here within 50 miles wants a barn taken down, they’ll get a hold of me,” he says, though these days he has plenty, and a limited amount of dry storage space.
“I just love the feel of it, every piece is completely different,” he says of the century-old barn wood with which he works primarily. “The weather ages it. It’s not something you can just go to Menards and buy.”
Gibbs frequently spends time sitting with a particular piece of distressed wood to creatively intuit what it would best look like in its new life. “I can be more creative when I can do what I want,” he explains. Often, he’ll lie awake nights tinkering his next creation in his mind, then build it within eight hours the next day — some pre-planned projects can take three or four days, but in these cases, he says, “I’ve already built them three or four times in my head.”
The stories
He also learned the art of telling stories about his pieces and the material which inspired them. “You go to Walmart and buy something, it falls apart after two years. With this, there’s a story. I can tell you what barn it came off of, I can tell you what wall it came off of. Any board in this room (we’re in his storage room now) — there’s probably 10 different buildings in this room. Tell about the family, the history, the whole nine yards and that’s what people want.”
He put his creativity to good use with New Goshen’s old Church of Christ house of worship, which was taken down last year after being built in the 1890s (and served as much of his Covered Bridge Festival work). “I wrote a story of the church as I had seen it, as I thought it should be told, what I thought it meant,” he says.
Gibbs wrote: “Think about the lives this church turned around. Think about the abuser, the drunkard, the thieves, the cheaters or worse that had changed their lives after walking out of these two doors a saved man or woman.” Though the building was gone, he added, “I’m here to let it live on.”
He got even more poetic and philosophical writing about the square nails that constructed the church. Fashioning a cross from a pair of nails, he posted a photo of his handiwork and wrote, “These two nails would go on to build the walls of a little white church. Would serve as the fastener to hold it all together. In times when storms would rage. As times were hard and people wanted to give up, these nails held the church together so they’d have a place to feel at peace. … These square nails were and will continue to live as symbols of a love that doesn’t quit.”
Gibbs sold more than 1,000 nail crosses.
It’s all ‘worth it’
Kelly Rost owns the Country Cabin; she’s known Gibbs for more than a decade, when he was selling wares to another craft shop where she worked.
She recently talked him into selling items at her store, and marvels that he and his brother Shane built a miniature barn to house his merchandise within her shop in one day. “You could see him beam when he got it done,” she says.
Rost adds, “It’s a perfect place to sell his smaller items. It’s a great asset to have his work in our store.”
Gibbs clearly wants everyone he works for to be happy. “People will bring lumber from their own family’s barn and I’ll build a vanity from it,” he says. He loves building custom hutches — “to take a pile of what a lot of people think is junk and turn it into something that brightens their face.”
Not every barn proffers wood that is useful or profitable, but every customer’s response — not just the bright faces, but the more baldly emotional ones, as well — makes Gibbs’ efforts worth it to him in the end.
“I’ll drive two hours to deliver something, and when they see it, they’ll break down and start crying. That, to me, makes all my time and trouble — and sometimes loss of money — worth it.”