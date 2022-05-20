If you’ve seen one of the many brightly painted murals on the sides of buildings throughout the Wabash Valley, chances are good that public art was created by Becky Hochhalter. This local artist has 54 public works of art in 11 cities in Indiana and Illinois and has several murals in the works for 2022 and beyond. But for Hochhalter, her work goes beyond community beautification.
“Whether it’s a mural or portrait, I’m trying to tell a community story in some way, and I do that through illustrating,” said Hochhalter. “I want to have an impact and leave a footprint, and I’m doing that through helping to beautify a community.”
Hochhalter cannot recall a time when she wasn’t creating.
Born and raised in Terre Haute, she’s been making art since she was a child and gravitated toward pastel drawings in middle and high school. She is a self-taught artist and never went to school to study art. But she had many artistic influences on her life, including her grandmother and uncle. Her father was skilled in wood carvings and did creative work in architecture and carpentry. Hochhalter’s mother was also crafty with jewelry, sewing, knitting, crochet and embroidery.
While she always felt creative, Hochhalter did not anticipate making a career out of painting public art. Instead, she spent nearly 30 years as a graphic designer. She worked for a local advertising agency where she taught herself computer graphics on a Macintosh computer. She also worked for a clip art agency in Peoria, Illinois, and spent 17 years at Bemis doing graphic work.
Hochhalter spent most of those years working full time and raising her children, leaving little time for fine arts. That changed when Morgan Stanley commissioned her to paint a horse as part of the Swope Museum’s public art horse project. She then began receiving more commissions for paintings and portraits that she had to make a choice between corporate work or becoming a full-time professional artist.
“It was a big, scary leap of faith in myself that I could make a go of it, and I’m happy it’s worked out,” she said.
Before she became known for mural painting, Hochhalter’s first big commission for public art was a photography project for Union Hospitals’ UAP medical office building. She was asked to create a visual vacation of Indiana and Illinois to be on display as large-scale photos. Hochhalter traveled to state and city parks, greenspaces and nature preserves throughout Indiana and Illinois to capture the diversity of landscape.
Her first mural project was the Terre Haute city parks mural in Deming Park in 2015. Since then, she has painted murals that can be seen in 12 Points, at Charlie’s Bar and Grill, in downtown Terre Haute, on the side of Alabama Bar & Grill in Brazil, and in cities like Noblesville, Fishers, Indianapolis and dozens of other locations.
Hochhalter has several mural projects in the queue for 2022. She is working on a mural for downtown Paris, Illinois, and one for Cottage Coffee and Ice Cream in Clinton. She was commissioned to create a free-standing mural for CANDLES Holocaust Museum, and will embark on her largest mural to date in downtown Terre Haute. She was also selected by the Marion County Capitol Improvement Board, in conjunction with the Indy Arts Council, to create two public works of art that will hang in the Key Bank Suites in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers. Those pieces will be completed by June of this year.
Hochhalter finds it nearly impossible to choose her favorite mural but admits that a few projects hold special meaning to her. One of those projects is the Veteran’s Memorial Museum mural on Wabash Avenue that was completed in 2021. The silhouette of the soldier in the mural is based on a photo of a real person, Hochhalter’s nephew who works for the Air National Guard in Terre Haute. A second part of the mural is planned as a panel attachment that will feature the names of fallen soldiers from Vigo County.
The other mural that holds a special place in Hochhalter’s heart is the mural depicting community life along the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers. Within the mural is a memorial portrait of Harlej, a K-9 killed in the line of duty in 2019. Hochhalter invited the handling officer and his family to help paint Harlej’s likeness on the mural. The finished painting features his name and the end date of his watch on his collar.
Hochhalter feels blessed to make a living doing something she loves and enjoys, pushing herself to think bigger and create more difficult things. She is driven by passion for public art and is grateful for the communities that not only welcome her to paint, but also realize the investment they’re making in their own community.
“Murals and public art increase the perceived value of a community,” Hochhalter said. “I’ve become heavily involved and an advocate of public art, not just because I make a living that way. But because it has such an impact on community.”
She believes that is especially true of Terre Haute. “Terre Haute has a big-city appreciation and support for the arts,” she said. “It’s incredible how many people in this little town want to have public art. That’s really saying something for such a small town and that’s had a big impact on my career.”
This story appeared in the May 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.
