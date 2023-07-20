It was once a hotel, and according to local historians, a busy one with a seedy past.
“Since I can remember, there wasn’t anything in this building,” says Tiffany Baker of the former 12 Points Hotel. “What I have been told is that it was owned by Eddie Gosnell and his wife was Madame Brown. We’re told she ran her brothel out of this building … it’s just part of that seedy, weird history of Terre Haute …”
It may have a storied past, but thanks to Tiffany and husband Mark Baker, the building, now known as the Eight Twelve building, has a promising future for local artists.
Purchased in 2021 by the couple, who own 3 Sisters Investments, the property was a hotel (and apparently a brothel) in Terre Haute’s “Red Light District” era. In later years it thrived as Tilford’s 5 and Dime general store and a postal station. Most recently it was owned by Jay Jones and primarily used for storage.
Since the Bakers took charge of the property, both the Eight Twelve building and its neighbor, the PARQ building, have seen new life, as part of the couple’s goal to strengthen the 12 Points area. The Bakers, along with a group of Terre Haute residents, are leading the 12 Point Revitalization, an initiative and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization aimed at inspiring economic development in the historic district.
The Bakers are two of the best-known in the 12 Points group. Not only are they inspiring other young families to invest — both physically and financially — in their communities, but the couple has put both their money and their mouths behind the initiative. The story of how the couple purchased the buildings might be up for debate, but there’s no questioning their drive and determination.
“We walked [the Eight Twelve] the same day we walked the PARQ building and when we did that Mark wanted to buy [the Eight Twelve] first and I wanted to buy the PARQ building first. Of course, I won,” Tiffany says laughing while looking at her business partner/husband.
“You won? You know what really happened is they were willing to sell the PARQ building, they weren’t willing to sell the Eight Twelve building,” he corrects his wife.
“Okay, yes, what was really the case was that the PARQ building had electricity and this building didn’t, so it made more sense. [Eight Twelve] was a scarier project to take on,” Tiffany clarifies.
Both locations could be considered “scary” projects for those who haven’t invested like the Bakers. Not only have they purchased buildings in 12 Points, but the couple also purchases dilapidated homes and flips them for a profit. The couple says they then take the proceeds of the sale to invest in more local projects. And if that wasn’t enough, the Bakers are also investing in local business and entrepreneurs. Many of the tenants in 12 Points are offered inexpensive rent to set up shop in either PARQ or Eight Twelve. The process is a win-win, giving small businesses a chance to succeed, while also filling empty storefronts with vibrant businesses.
The couple’s latest project is the second floor of the Eight Twelve building, named “Upstairs at the Gosnell,” a wink at the building’s history with Terre Haute’s infamous mistress, Madame Brown.
“[The late Vigo County Historian] Tim Crumrin walked the building for over an hour. What he said is there isn’t much written down about the history of 12 Points or the history of what was here. I think that is attributed to the seedy past, of course they weren’t documenting what was happening in this building and this area,” Tiffany explains. “But what we know is Eddie Gosnell owned this building at one time … so we named the second floor, ‘Upstairs at the Gosnell’ as a nod to him.”
“Upstairs at the Gosnell” is unlike other buildings in the area. The PARQ building’s upstairs is made up of apartments, but at Eight Twelve the rentable space is available for artists and makers. Originally planned for Airbnb-type rentals, the Bakers soon fell in love with the charm of the smaller second floor rooms and decided to model the space after places they had visited during their time living abroad.
“You think about artists and you’re working and creating from a spare bedroom or a garage or basement, it’s an isolated thing,” Mark explains. “We started asking around and found there was a demand for a space … when the artists are here, the doors are open and they have access to other artists.”
Not only do the 13 artists who rent at “Upstairs at the Gosnell” have access to other artists, but the public has access to them as well. The Bakers host “First Friday” each month to give each artist the chance to showcase and sell their work. In the beginning months more than 200 people filtered through the building’s second floor.
As for what’s next for the Bakers and the 12 Points neighborhood, the couple says they continue to stay busy finding new opportunities for businesses to rent open space in the Eight Twelve building (it’s nearly sold out) and encouraging others to invest in the community. Their goal is to not only bring 12 Points back to what it used to be, but something better than before.
“There’s tons of opportunity right now for people who really want to come in here and get after it and hopefully share some of the vision of 12 Points,” Mark explains. “We just feel like it’s going to tip really hard really soon. We’re just at the beginning.”
