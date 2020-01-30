WILL Center to celebrate 20 years

By Mark Bennett
Tribune-Star
Through 20 years, Danny Wayne Beemer has witnessed the impact of the WILL Center’s services on Wabash Valley residents with disabilities.
He serves as assistant director at the nonprofit organization, officially known as the Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center of Terre Haute. It offers advocacy, independent living skills training, support, information and transportation for disabled consumers. Its low-vision program includes several sight-loss support groups. The center will mark its 20th anniversary in May.
Beemer joined the WILL Center staff upon its opening in 2000 and personally understands the needs of people coping with sight loss.
“It’s important to me, because I’ve been down this road,” said Beemer, who is vision impaired. “Now, I’m on the other side of it, and when people call the WILL Center, there’s a great staff here to help them get answers.”
The facility has scheduled a celebration of the anniversary for 7 to 10 p.m. March 21 at The Landing at Fort Harrison. The sounds of 1980s music will entertain the gathering, thanks to popular Terre Haute band Mullet Over. The six-member group includes guitarist Mike McLeish, keyboard and sax player Cindy McLeish, vocalists Lynn Hughes and A.R. Fulkerson, drummer Isaac McLeigh and bassist Dan Lindsey.
The ’80s “is the greatest generation of music,” Cindy McLeish said.
Admission to the fundraiser is $30 for adults and $20 for folks under 18, and that price includes food and non-alcoholic beverages. Also, free standard Lasik surgery will be given away, through the center’s partnership with Price Vision Group. (Rules on the contest, ticket availability and details of the event’s silent auction are online at thewillcenter.org.)
The fundraiser is important, said low-vision program coordinator Dee Dodd, because of reductions in state funding. She’s in her eighth year with the WILL Center, after starting out as its wheelchair ramp coordinator. More than 300 ramps have been constructed throughout the community, Dodd explained.
She’s energized by her role now, guiding assistance to people with sight loss — a WILL Center service illuminated through the March 21 celebration.
“I’m passionate about my work and helping people with low vision live independently,” Dodd said earlier this month at the Center, located at Dreiser Square. “Because, you never know what’s going to happen. Anyone can end up in that situation.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.