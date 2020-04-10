Webinar offered April 15 for arts community

The Indiana Arts Commission is offering "A Quick Guide to Digital Marketing and Communications" from 3 to 4 p.m. April 15 on Zoom.
The online session is part of the commission's "Persevering: The Arts and COVID-19 Webinar Series."
"The COVID-19 public health crisis is impacting how we work in significant ways. We know navigating the changes and restrictions will continue to be a challenge," the commission said said on its website, in.gov/arts.
"As the state's proponent for the arts and their impact in our communities, we're bringing the arts community together to rally and support each other in statewide conference calls to share information, resources and best practices.
"We're lining up marketing experts for a quick, easy-to-follow guide in the world of online communications. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned vet when it comes to the digital landscape, we're dishing up tips and tricks and real-life examples to help you set yourself up for success."
Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrdu6grDsiF2QZVy703V6KwchSwyn9kg to register for the webinar.
Visit https://www.in.gov/arts/3254.htm to view recordings of previous webinars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.