'Virtual Replay Runway' is online this year

This week reTHink, Inc. launched its Virtual Replay Runway 2020 fundraiser event, an online version of its annual fashion show fundraiser.
ReThink says this year 10 “Terrific Hautians” were able to participate as models and had their outfits made out of recycled materials to showcase and to compete for the title of “Green Queen” or “Green King.”
ReTHink is now asking the community to enjoy this virtual fashion show and vote for their favorite participant. Funds raised go will go toward continuing the programs and work at reTHink, including the management of six community gardens, a composting program, a zero-waste store and a plastics up-cycling program.
Find the videos and voting platform at www.wabashrethinks.com/2020virtualreplayrunway.
