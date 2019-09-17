The Vincennes University Department of Music will present a “Music of Aaron Copland” faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Sept. 24 in the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center Theatre.
The performance will feature VU music faculty members Dr. Claudia Bossard, piano; Dr. Jennifer Harris, soprano; Michael Howell, classical guitar, and Joyce Kim-Rohrer, clarinet. Special guest artist is former VU faculty member Eric Bowling, flute.
The event will feature vocal and instrumental works by American composer Aaron Copland, including “Duo for Flute and Piano,” “Clarinet Concerto,” “Laurie’s Aria” from The Tender Land, and “At the River” for soprano and guitar.
Admission is free and the public is invited. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Copland (1900-1990) was an American composer, teacher, writer and conductor. His open, slowly changing harmonies are typical of what many people consider to be the sound of American music, emulating the vast American landscape and pioneer spirit. His best-known works include “Appalachian Spring,” “Billy the Kid,” “Rodeo” and “Fanfare for the Common Man."
