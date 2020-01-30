JoAnne Perigo Fiscus is Wabash Valley Art Guild’s February Artist of the Month at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
Fiscus is a life-long resident of Vigo County. She attended Schulte High School and Indiana State University where she earned a bachelor and a master’s degree in art education. After college, she worked as an art educator in the Vigo County School Corp. for 35 years and spent most of her career teaching on the middle school level.
Fiscus retired from teaching in 2010 but continues to share her love of art through art classes and as a practicing artist. She served as president of the Art Guild for three years. She also taught at Indiana State University and Community School of the Arts. Most recently, she worked as a visiting artist to first- and second-graders at Meadows Elementary School with a PACE grant though the Indiana Arts Commission. During her weekly visits, she would encourage the students to read and write using art and artists as a starting point.
Her work has appeared in numerous regional art shows where she has received many awards. Most recently, she received a first place in painting at the 2019 Wabash Valley Art Guild Annual Spring Show. She has painted several murals, including a 50-foot mural of a coral reef for Exotic Aquariums of Miami, Florida, and the Combs Chapel mural for Union Hospital in Terre Haute. She created two of the stepping stones in Watermark Landing at Fairbanks Park to commemorate the Year of the River. She also is a member of Sheldon Swope Art Museum and Arts Illiana. She, with her husband and fellow artist, Bruce, have a home and studio near Collett Park in Terre Haute, where she paints and gardens and plays with their grandson.
“One of my early memories is drawing in a sketch book by the light of the streetlamp outside my bedroom window after I’d been told to go to bed,” Fiscus says in her artist statement. “My seventh- and eighth-grade teacher, Sister David Ellen, recognized something in me and told my parents to encourage me. I have been drawing and making art for about 60 years now.
“I approach my work as a story problem that has a solution just out of reach. Although I have painted just about every conceivable subject, figures and faces are among my favorites, including my own children, now grown. I’m always looking for that dramatic light, that unusual color, the story in a single frame. I love looking at the work of other artists and trying to decide how they achieved what they did. My latest efforts have been to document two recent trips across the continental United States and the every-changing landscape I encountered, bringing me to explore an unexplored genre [for me], the landscape. Art is a spiritual act for me and I’m honored when people connect with my vision.
“Art, like gardening, for me is a journey. It’s a conversation I have with my brushes and paint as I express what I wish to make happen and they answer back what they will allow.”
For more information, contact the artist at 812-607-0284 or fishart4@aol.com.
